Ibis Capital Partners Llp Has Cut Stake in Comcast New (CMCSA) by $2.70 Million as Stock Declined; Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Position Held by Prescott Group Capital Management Llc

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 47.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 69,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 76,885 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 146,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $43.88. About 12.71 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 30/05/2018 – Comcast, Fandango Expect to Extend This Feature to Additional New Releases Throughout the Yr; 13/04/2018 – Comcast and Netflix Expand Partnership Following Successful Xfinity X1 Integration; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s Sky TV Bid Belies a Shift Away From Video in the U.S; 03/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Announce LoRaWAN Network Availability in 10 Cities; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Management Group, Inc. gives back on Comcast Cares Day; 10/05/2018 – Comcast’s proposed break-up fee would be payable if the deal runs into regulatory trouble; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – THROUGHOUT PERIOD OF FIVE YEARS FROM EFFECTIVE DATE, COMCAST UNDERTAKES TO PROCURE, AND SKY UNDERTAKES, SKY SHALL MAINTAIN UK HQ IN OSTERLEY; 30/04/2018 – COMCAST CEO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $32.5M VS $33M

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) by 411.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 140,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.84% . The hedge fund held 174,194 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34M, up from 34,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $40.47. About 537,303 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 44.89% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N SEES FY REVENUE $2.51 BLN TO $2.56 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q EPS 64c; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR A $350 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EACH WITH A TERM OF FIVE YEARS; 29/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY REV $616.2 MLN, UP 24%; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q Rev $616.2M; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q REV. $616.2M, EST. $563.8M; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q EPS 86c-EPS 91c; 25/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q EPS 64C, EST. 71C

More notable recent Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Nu Skin (NUS) Beats on Q1 Earnings & Revenues, Q2 View Soft – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Price Targets For NUS Stock Cut In Half Following Forecast Change – Schaeffers Research” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nu Skin Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nu Skin Stock Is Undervalued But Risky – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 14.43 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alibaba, Dillard’s, Coca-Cola, McDonald’s and Comcast highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Netflix Is Angling for Its Piece of This $122 Billion Market – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Comcast (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Looks Like a Buy for Value Investors – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast Stock vs. Disney Stock: Which is the Better Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.