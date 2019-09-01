Ibis Capital Partners Llp Has Cut Its Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Position by $2.04 Million; Stock Price Rose; As Tjx Companies (TJX) Valuation Rose, Weik Investment Services Has Trimmed by $1.69 Million Its Holding

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 31,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 163,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, down from 195,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $54.97. About 5.32M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 47.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 32,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The hedge fund held 35,241 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, down from 67,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $69.51. About 765,253 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 19/03/2018 – Cars.com Announces Sachin Gadhvi as Vice President of Growth Marketing; 03/05/2018 – P!NK Announces 2019 North American Dates For Acclaimed Beautiful Trauma World Tour; 01/04/2018 – Live Nation Rules Music Ticketing, Some Say with Threats; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Ratings Outlook Was Maintained for Live Nation; 09/05/2018 – Live Nation CEO Got Paid Like a Rock Star in 2017; 04/04/2018 – State Bank & Trust Company Signs Naming Rights Sponsorship of Chastain Park Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Georgia; 24/04/2018 – Seattle Seahawks Extend Official Partnership With Ticketmaster; 26/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. – LYV; 03/05/2018 – Live Nation 1Q Loss $33.9M; 23/04/2018 – Global Superstar J Balvin Announces North American ‘Vibras Tour,’ Powered By Buchanan’s Whisky

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 21.43% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $182.07M for 20.44 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 107.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Ltd Com owns 397,806 shares. Markston Intll Lc, New York-based fund reported 400 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus holds 0% or 300 shares. 7,990 were accumulated by Mariner. Moreover, Southeast Asset Inc has 0.63% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 37,240 shares. 1.32M are held by Northern Corporation. 2.63 million were reported by Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated. Moreover, Veritable LP has 0.03% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 504,698 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,698 shares. Comerica Savings Bank has invested 0.05% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Tuttle Tactical Management owns 70,758 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And has invested 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Panagora Asset has invested 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd holds 21,926 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Com has invested 2.15% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 2.05M shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability Corp has 3.99M shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. Fort Washington Inc Oh holds 0.56% or 939,327 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Boston Private Wealth Lc invested in 0.5% or 239,744 shares. Washington Tru holds 239,071 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc reported 0.18% stake. Td Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.37% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 4.49 million shares. Victory Mngmt reported 0.03% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 286,734 are held by South State. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 14,885 shares. Mackenzie Fincl accumulated 646,885 shares. Smithfield accumulated 13,842 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Wesbanco Financial Bank reported 26,603 shares.