Ibis Capital Partners Llp Has Cut Its Imax (IMAX) Holding; Profile of 5 Analysts Covering Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ)

Among 5 analysts covering Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Health Insurance Innovations had 14 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Lake Street maintained Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by First Analysis. FBR Capital upgraded Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) rating on Monday, March 18. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $45 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $75 target. See Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) latest ratings:

20/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: First Analysis Rating: Buy New Target: $67 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $75 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Upgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $75 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $62 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Lake Street Rating: Buy New Target: $80 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $62 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $75 Maintain

Since February 1, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 2 sales for $2.10 million activity. $3.21 million worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) shares were sold by Southwell Gavin. 93,742 shares were bought by FICHTHORN JOHN, worth $2.75M. Another trade for 48,926 shares valued at $1.97 million was sold by Hershberger Michael D. Shares for $89,061 were bought by AVERY PAUL E. $239,254 worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) was bought by GABOS PAUL G on Wednesday, March 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 28 investors sold Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 8.79% less from 15.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 8,104 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Martin Tn invested in 34,251 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Tieton Cap Mgmt Limited Co invested in 143,250 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 838,754 shares in its portfolio. P2 Ptnrs Limited Co has invested 1.85% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Cardinal Capital Mngmt Lc Ct owns 884,526 shares. Caprock Grp Inc Inc reported 58,940 shares. Morgan Stanley has 223,742 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Plc holds 0% or 73,223 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wasatch Advisors Inc has 0.08% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 22,382 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 2,691 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 21,000 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings invested in 9,000 shares or 0.32% of the stock.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. operates as a developer, distributor, and administrator of cloud individual health and family insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. The company has market cap of $355.70 million. The firm offers short-term medical plans that cover individuals for up to 364 days with various deductible and copay levels; hospital indemnity plans, which provide daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products comprising pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, and cancer/critical illness plans, as well as deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies. It has a 35.57 P/E ratio. It creates and structures individual health and family insurance plans, and supplemental products on behalf of insurance carriers and discount benefit providers; and market them to individuals through a network of distributors.

The stock increased 1.12% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $26.11. About 204,467 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 19.69% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ); 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 24/05/2018 – College Students and Grads Need Affordable Health Insurance Given High Tuition and Loan Costs; 10/05/2018 – Tieton Capital Buys Into Health Insurance Innovations Class A; 08/03/2018 Health Insurance Innovations at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR; 14/03/2018 – Public Awareness Of Short-Term Health Increases Dramatically; 23/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Net $4.15; 11/04/2018 – HCC SETTLEMENT HAS NO BEARING ON HIIQ INQUIRY: CAPITOL FORUM; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthlnsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018

More notable recent Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should Value Investors Pick Health Insurance (HIIQ) Stock? – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Appoints Domenick DiCicco as Chief Compliance Officer & Counsel – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Announces Transformative Acquisition and Other Material Corporate Developments – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

