Ibis Capital Partners Llp Has Cut Its Holding in Imax (IMAX) by $1.67 Million as Valuation Declined; Hs Management Partners Cut Its Ebay (EBAY) Position by $93.30 Million

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 47.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 75,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The hedge fund held 83,162 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, down from 159,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.53. About 211,119 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Brings SlimeZone, Network’s First Social Virtual Reality Experience, to IMAX VR Centres Globally; 12/05/2018 – IMAX, SAUDI ARABIA AGREE TO IDENTIFY, DEVELOP LOCAL FILMS; 19/04/2018 – IMAX and Cinépolis Sign New Four-Theatre Agreement as Demand for IMAX in India Builds; 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N REACHES DEALS TO ADD NINE NEW IMAX THEATERS IN INDIA – CEO; 24/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – CO, CINEWORLD RENEW 12-YEAR LEASE TERMS FOR ALL 55 SITES AND EXPECT ALL IMAX WITH LASER SYSTEMS TO BE INSTALLED BETWEEN 2018 AND 2022; 04/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – Record IMAX Signings in India Continue as INOX Leisure Ltd. Adds Five New IMAX ® Theatres to Circuit; 07/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Imax China Holding Inc; 01/05/2018 – Imax 1Q EPS 13c; 01/05/2018 – IMAX 1Q ADJ EPS 21C, EST. 11C

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 39.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 2.52M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 3.87M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.73M, down from 6.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $39.44. About 6.41M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – “BRANDS ARE INCREASINGLY COMING TO EBAY, EXTREMELY PLEASED WITH THE RATE OF BRAND ACQUISITION” – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – ELECTION OF WENIG TO BOARD’S SLATE OF NOMINEES WILL BRING GM’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 11 MEMBERS; 16/05/2018 – Australian Investors Buy Santander Mexico, Sell EBay: 13F; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-UK to agree deal with eBay and Amazon over tax evasion- FT; 18/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Total of 171M Global Active Buyers; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 52c; 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers; 12/04/2018 – They’re listing on eBay for up to 10 times their normal retail price; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q NET REV. $2.6B, EST. $2.59B

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77 million for 19.33 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39B and $2.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 357,855 shares to 1.88 million shares, valued at $183.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 169,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yhb Advsr reported 56,421 shares. Pnc Svcs Gp Inc invested in 346,443 shares. Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated stated it has 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 43,703 shares. Moreover, Prudential Financial Incorporated has 0.24% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Research holds 0.07% or 358,162 shares in its portfolio. Archford Strategies Limited Co holds 9,637 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Com, Ohio-based fund reported 1,350 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated holds 417,955 shares. Bb&T Corporation, North Carolina-based fund reported 88,723 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0.19% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 1.12 million shares. Baupost Gp Ltd Liability Com Ma invested in 29.29M shares or 9.14% of the stock. 925,536 are owned by Nuveen Asset Ltd. Gam Holdings Ag has 0.1% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Tctc Lc has invested 0.3% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).