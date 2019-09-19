Ibis Capital Partners Llp Has Boosted Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $930,100 as Share Price Rose; Lodge Hill Capital Has Boosted Stake in Kirby (KEX) by $4.95 Million as Stock Price Rose

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 56.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 62,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The hedge fund held 172,690 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.64 million, up from 110,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $81.88. About 330,120 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE IN $200 TO $225 MLN RANGE; 26/04/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Cuts FY18 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.65; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 21/04/2018 DJ Kirby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEX); 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees Deal Closing End 2; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY SEES 2Q EPS 30C TO 50C, EST. 71C; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp

Ibis Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 119.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp bought 6,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 12,030 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72 million, up from 5,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $136.8. About 6.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 15/03/2018 – SKY – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS AND, IF NECESSARY, OBTAIN CERTAIN ANTITRUST APPROVALS; 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 15/05/2018 – With Disney Sale Pending, Fox TV Chiefs Extend Contracts; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Bob Chapek Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products Segment; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again

Ibis Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $20.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 612 shares to 1,300 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Halsey Inc Ct invested 3.44% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fruth Invest reported 25,072 shares. St James Investment Lc owns 222,823 shares or 2.99% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.49% or 1.75M shares in its portfolio. Legacy Private Tru Company has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Accredited accumulated 9,273 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Cohen Lawrence B stated it has 4,684 shares. 1.78M are held by Swedbank. 427,631 are held by Gulf Intll State Bank (Uk). Ims Cap Mgmt accumulated 2,689 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Earnest Prns Llc holds 0.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 196,782 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0.1% or 5,021 shares in its portfolio. Northwest Inv Counselors Limited Liability Company owns 1.24% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 24,127 shares. Maryland Capital Management invested in 0.26% or 15,555 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 22.01M shares.

