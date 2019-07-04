Ibis Capital Partners Llp Decreased Its Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Holding as Valuation Rose; Apollo Management Holdings LP Stake In Ares Cap (Put) (ARCC) Was Has Raised

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (Put) (ARCC) by 46.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 508,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.57 million, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.08. About 683,453 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY,BOOSTS BY $25M TO $2.1B; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend of $0.38 Per Share and Announces March 31, 2018 Financial; 23/03/2018 – BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BLN AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MLN; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Adj EPS 39c; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 02/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL INTENDS TO RECOMMEND PROCEEDING WITH FINANCING; 27/04/2018 – Ares EIF to Sell Brooklyn Navy Yard Power Plant to Axium; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 47.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 32,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.63% with the market. The hedge fund held 35,241 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, down from 67,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $69.4. About 594,547 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 50.56% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 05/03/2018 Childish Gambino Unveils 2018 North American Tour With Special Guest Rae Sremmurd; 23/05/2018 – Lisnr has a deal with Live Nation’s Ticketmaster to offer audio-based entry to events; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS PREMIER TX CONCERT PROMOTER, FESTIVAL; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Live Nation’s $300M Sr. Unscd Nts ‘B+’ (Rcy ‘5’); 05/03/2018 – LYV: So a On the Run 2 Tour event just got posted and quickly deleted from Beyoncé’s Facebook page & Ticketmaster. Somebody’s getting fired ���� – ! $LYV; 15/03/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Announces Launch Of Private Notes Offerings; 26/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. – LYV; 19/03/2018 – Cars.com Announces Sachin Gadhvi as Vice President of Growth Marketing; 17/04/2018 – Gulf Oil Kicks Off Summer-Long Partnership With Live Nation; 27/04/2018 – Live Nation’s Concerts Division Expands Regional Team In New York

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street has 4.63M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 1,986 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 118,108 shares. The Japan-based Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Blair William And Il stated it has 323,394 shares. 72,186 were reported by Matarin Capital Mgmt Llc. Stephens Ar owns 13,116 shares. Aqr Capital Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). 40,000 were accumulated by Arrowgrass Prtn (Us) Lp. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.12% or 37,000 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management owns 58,480 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Petrus Company Lta has invested 0.05% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 0.08% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). 22,896 are held by Brinker Cap Inc. 7,766 were reported by M&T Bancorp.

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 11, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Live Nation Unveils Augmented Reality Products Elevating The Fan Experience – PRNewswire” published on June 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Foxbusiness.com and their article: “Why Live Nation Entertainment Stock Jumped 12% in March – Fox Business” published on April 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 62.50% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.24 per share. LYV’s profit will be $81.72M for 44.49 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.31 actual EPS reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -225.81% EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $101,711 activity. On Monday, June 10 Kelly Daniel G Jr bought $81,045 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 4,500 shares.

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ares Capital Corp: Admit It, Smart Investors Buy The Drop – Seeking Alpha” on December 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Increases For The High-Yield BDC Sector, Part 2: Ares Capital – Seeking Alpha” published on February 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Reasons to Add Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ares Capital Prices $350 Mln of 4.625% Unsecured Convertible Notes Due 2024 – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Top BDC Pick Yields 9.2%, Dividend Hike And ‘Special Dividends’ From Ares Capital – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delphi Mngmt Ma reported 1.63% stake. Mirador Prns Lp has 1.09% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Telemus Cap Ltd Liability has 575,336 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Omers Administration reported 3.17M shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Architects Inc has 0.02% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 500 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 1.43 million shares stake. Moreover, Van Hulzen Asset Ltd has 0.05% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 417,404 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Llp. Moreover, Moors And Cabot has 0.05% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 45,532 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership reported 304,520 shares stake. Moreover, Philadelphia Fin Mgmt Of San Francisco Limited has 2.17% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 751,791 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1.78 million shares. 219,745 are owned by Palisade Capital Lc Nj. Bruni J V & holds 2.42 million shares. Blair William Il stated it has 0.02% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vici Pptys Inc by 700,000 shares to 3.25M shares, valued at $71.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Playags Inc by 4.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).