Ibis Capital Partners Llp Cut Imax (IMAX) Holding by $1.67 Million; International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) Stock Value Declined While Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Increased Holding

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by 37.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 7,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,834 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 19,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $143.26. About 393,810 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 7.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 24/05/2018 – IFF Strengthens Innovation Platform as Partner in Amkiri’s Visual Fragrance™ Technology; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 09/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM DEAL INCL TERMINATION FEES UP TO $191M; 20/04/2018 – DJ International Flavors & Fragrances , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IFF); 08/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC IFF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $168; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO COMBINE WITH FRUTAROM; 07/05/2018 – IFF Expects to Maintain Quarterly Dividend Consistent With Prior Guidance; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FINANCE CASH PORTION OF DEAL VIA DEBT,CASH, $2.2B EQUITY; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom Shareholders Will Also Receive a Special Dividend, on a Per Share Basis, Equal to 0.249 of Per Share Value of IFF Dividends; 11/04/2018 – IFF Celebrates Positive Transformational Change in 2017 Report

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 47.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 75,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 83,162 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, down from 159,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $20.42. About 257,708 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has declined 0.04% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 03/04/2018 – Imax Reaches Accord With JinYi for 30 More Chinese Theaters; 03/04/2018 – IMAX REACHES AGREEMENT WITH JINYI FOR 30 THEATERS IN CHINA; 03/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – THEATRES ARE EXPECTED TO OPEN BEGINNING THIS YEAR THROUGH 2023 WITH APPROXIMATELY HALF TO BE INSTALLED BY 2019; 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Brings SlimeZone, Network’s First Social Virtual Reality Experience, to IMAX VR Centres Globally; 19/03/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day LA Named IMAX’s Creative Agency of Record; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to IMAX on May 8 for “Methods and systems of vibrating a screen” (Belgian Inventor); 03/04/2018 – IMAX Signs 30-Theatre Agreement With Guangzhou JinYi Media Corporation In China; 12/05/2018 – IMAX, SAUDI GENERAL CULTURAL AUTHORITY COMMENT ON FILM ACCORD; 01/05/2018 – Imax 1Q Rev $85M; 03/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – SIGNS 30-THEATRE AGREEMENT WITH GUANGZHOU JINYI MEDIA CORPORATION IN CHINA

Since January 16, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $54.98 million activity.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5,553 shares to 62,444 shares, valued at $6.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,938 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Mkts owns 32,880 shares. Osterweis Capital Mgmt invested 0% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Invesco Limited stated it has 634,633 shares. Blackrock reported 0.04% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). 134 were reported by Enterprise Corporation. Adams Natural Resource Fund accumulated 0.23% or 10,400 shares. Connable Office reported 18,781 shares stake. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 2,234 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc invested 0% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 60,455 shares. Moreover, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance has 0.57% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 3.46M shares. Advsrs Cap Limited Liability Corp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 4,717 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Signaturefd Limited Liability has 0% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 67 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 4,489 shares.

