iBio Inc. (IBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 10.35 N/A -1.22 0.00 Xencor Inc. 33 16.23 N/A -1.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see iBio Inc. and Xencor Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has iBio Inc. and Xencor Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 0.00% -157.6% -44.5% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.03 beta means iBio Inc.’s volatility is 3.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Xencor Inc.’s beta is 1.33 which is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for iBio Inc. and Xencor Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Xencor Inc. 1 0 6 2.86

Xencor Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $41 average target price and a -6.69% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both iBio Inc. and Xencor Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8% and 85.7% respectively. iBio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 45.24%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.4% of Xencor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -11.99% -1.73% -8.47% 6.79% -48.33% 6.3% Xencor Inc. 8.07% 6.75% -2.66% -8.13% 7.08% -3.76%

For the past year iBio Inc. has 6.3% stronger performance while Xencor Inc. has -3.76% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Xencor Inc. beats iBio Inc.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.