iBio Inc. (IBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 10.69 N/A -1.22 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 22 16.96 N/A -4.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for iBio Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 0.00% -157.6% -44.5% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.1%

Risk and Volatility

iBio Inc.’s 1.03 beta indicates that its volatility is 3.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s 1.76 beta is the reason why it is 76.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for iBio Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s average price target is $50, while its potential upside is 188.35%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 8% of iBio Inc. shares and 86.4% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares. iBio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 45.24%. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.5% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -11.99% -1.73% -8.47% 6.79% -48.33% 6.3% Theravance Biopharma Inc. -4.52% -9.62% -22.32% -18.13% -17.2% -17.43%

For the past year iBio Inc. had bullish trend while Theravance Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Theravance Biopharma Inc. beats iBio Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.