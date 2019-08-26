iBio Inc. (IBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Both iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 10.27 N/A -1.10 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 4 1.95 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of iBio Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.1% of iBio Inc. shares and 71.6% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares. About 45.24% of iBio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02% Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88%

For the past year iBio Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Surface Oncology Inc.

Summary

Surface Oncology Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors iBio Inc.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.