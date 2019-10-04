iBio Inc. (IBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Both iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 0.00 8.98M -1.10 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 11 0.00 14.00M -2.40 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of iBio Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of iBio Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 1,406,201,064.83% -150.6% -43.9% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 129,270,544.78% -49% -35.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both iBio Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 8.1% and 66.4% respectively. iBio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 45.24%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5%

For the past year iBio Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Summary

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation beats iBio Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.