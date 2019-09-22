iBio Inc. (IBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

As Biotechnology businesses, iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 7.18 N/A -1.10 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 7 10.65 N/A -0.90 0.00

In table 1 we can see iBio Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7%

Risk and Volatility

iBio Inc. has a beta of 0.83 and its 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Molecular Templates Inc.’s 173.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.73 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.1% of iBio Inc. shares and 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares. About 45.24% of iBio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 12.75% are Molecular Templates Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02% Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62%

For the past year iBio Inc. had bearish trend while Molecular Templates Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Molecular Templates Inc. beats iBio Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.