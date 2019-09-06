iBio Inc. (IBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 7.74 N/A -1.10 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of iBio Inc. and MediciNova Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has iBio Inc. and MediciNova Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.83 beta means iBio Inc.’s volatility is 17.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. MediciNova Inc.’s 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.18 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for iBio Inc. and MediciNova Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively MediciNova Inc. has an average price target of $22, with potential upside of 147.75%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both iBio Inc. and MediciNova Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.1% and 21.3% respectively. About 45.24% of iBio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.7% of MediciNova Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02% MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77%

For the past year iBio Inc. has -11.02% weaker performance while MediciNova Inc. has 16.77% stronger performance.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors iBio Inc.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.