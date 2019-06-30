iBio Inc. (IBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 10.62 N/A -1.22 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 21.18 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 0.00% -157.6% -44.5% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -13.7%

Risk and Volatility

iBio Inc. has a beta of 1.03 and its 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.25 beta and it is 125.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given iBio Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $35 average target price and a 58.01% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both iBio Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8% and 81% respectively. About 45.24% of iBio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.8% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -11.99% -1.73% -8.47% 6.79% -48.33% 6.3% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.54% -2.81% 25.94% 28.75% 172.21% 22.68%

For the past year iBio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats iBio Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.