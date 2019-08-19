iBio Inc. (IBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

As Biotechnology companies, iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 10.49 N/A -1.10 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 11.55 N/A -1.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see iBio Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us iBio Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8%

Volatility & Risk

iBio Inc. has a 0.83 beta, while its volatility is 17.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.75 beta which makes it 75.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.1% of iBio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 45.24% are iBio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46%

For the past year iBio Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

iBio Inc. beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.