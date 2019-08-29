iBio Inc. (IBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)

We will be comparing the differences between iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 8.08 N/A -1.10 0.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 53431.82 N/A -1.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights iBio Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9% Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.83 beta indicates that iBio Inc. is 17.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Edesa Biotech Inc.’s 2.27 beta is the reason why it is 127.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both iBio Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.1% and 25.9% respectively. Insiders owned 45.24% of iBio Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02% Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. has weaker performance than iBio Inc.

Summary

Edesa Biotech Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors iBio Inc.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.