iBio Inc. (IBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Since iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 10.80 N/A -1.22 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of iBio Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has iBio Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 0.00% -157.6% -44.5% Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

iBio Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

Competitively Cronos Group Inc. has an average price target of $20.33, with potential upside of 35.80%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8% of iBio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 45.24% are iBio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -11.99% -1.73% -8.47% 6.79% -48.33% 6.3% Cronos Group Inc. -2.01% -3.99% -25.92% 77.19% 130.95% 45.81%

For the past year iBio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cronos Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Cronos Group Inc. beats iBio Inc.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.