iBio Inc. (IBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 10.72 N/A -1.22 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 4.88 N/A 0.60 18.36

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of iBio Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 0.00% -157.6% -44.5% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 61% 53.8%

Risk & Volatility

iBio Inc. is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.03. Competitively, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s 40.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.4 beta.

Analyst Ratings

iBio Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has an average target price of $13, with potential upside of 18.40%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both iBio Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 8% and 79.9% respectively. Insiders held 45.24% of iBio Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -11.99% -1.73% -8.47% 6.79% -48.33% 6.3% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated -8.83% -7.13% -5.03% -15.91% -36.25% -18.11%

For the past year iBio Inc. has 6.3% stronger performance while Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has -18.11% weaker performance.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats on 7 of the 9 factors iBio Inc.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.