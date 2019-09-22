iBio Inc. (IBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 7.18 N/A -1.10 0.00 Codexis Inc. 18 14.27 N/A -0.21 0.00

Demonstrates iBio Inc. and Codexis Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of iBio Inc. and Codexis Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5%

Risk & Volatility

iBio Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.83 beta. From a competition point of view, Codexis Inc. has a -0.06 beta which is 106.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.1% of iBio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.2% of Codexis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 45.24% of iBio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.9% of Codexis Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02% Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10%

For the past year iBio Inc. had bearish trend while Codexis Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Codexis Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors iBio Inc.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.