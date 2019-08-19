iBio Inc. (IBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)

iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 10.49 N/A -1.10 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 7.23 N/A -4.59 0.00

Table 1 highlights iBio Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows iBio Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4%

Volatility & Risk

iBio Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.83. In other hand, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.8 which is 80.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

iBio Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.1% and 5.1%. 45.24% are iBio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32%

For the past year iBio Inc. had bearish trend while Capricor Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors iBio Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.