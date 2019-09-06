iBio Inc. (IBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Both iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 7.32 N/A -1.10 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of iBio Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of iBio Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9%

Volatility & Risk

iBio Inc. has a beta of 0.83 and its 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a 2.04 beta which is 104.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for iBio Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is $70, which is potential 402.15% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both iBio Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.1% and 97% respectively. iBio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 45.24%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92%

For the past year iBio Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.