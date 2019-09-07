iBio Inc. (IBIO) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Contrasting side by side

iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 7.68 N/A -1.10 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 25.30 N/A -0.35 0.00

Demonstrates iBio Inc. and Trevena Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.83 shows that iBio Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Trevena Inc. is 139.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.39 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered iBio Inc. and Trevena Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Trevena Inc. is $3.5, which is potential 288.89% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.1% of iBio Inc. shares and 32.2% of Trevena Inc. shares. 45.24% are iBio Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Trevena Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year iBio Inc. has -11.02% weaker performance while Trevena Inc. has 120.93% stronger performance.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors iBio Inc.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.