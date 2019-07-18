iBio Inc. (IBIO) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Comparing side by side

Since iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 10.74 N/A -1.22 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 highlights iBio Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of iBio Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 0.00% -157.6% -44.5% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

iBio Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8% and 77.4%. Insiders owned roughly 45.24% of iBio Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -11.99% -1.73% -8.47% 6.79% -48.33% 6.3% scPharmaceuticals Inc. -5.12% 41.94% 6.34% -25.11% -75.38% -6.38%

For the past year iBio Inc. has 6.3% stronger performance while scPharmaceuticals Inc. has -6.38% weaker performance.

Summary

scPharmaceuticals Inc. beats iBio Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.