iBio Inc. (IBIO) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) Comparing side by side

Both iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 7.18 N/A -1.10 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of iBio Inc. and resTORbio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9% resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for iBio Inc. and resTORbio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, resTORbio Inc.’s potential upside is 137.60% and its consensus target price is $23.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

iBio Inc. and resTORbio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.1% and 54.1%. iBio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 45.24%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 38.1% of resTORbio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02% resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22%

For the past year iBio Inc. has -11.02% weaker performance while resTORbio Inc. has 26.22% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors resTORbio Inc. beats iBio Inc.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.