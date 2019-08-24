iBio Inc. (IBIO) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 11.10 N/A -1.10 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 49 14.29 N/A -1.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see iBio Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Volatility & Risk

iBio Inc.’s 0.83 beta indicates that its volatility is 17.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, REGENXBIO Inc. has beta of 0.67 which is 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for iBio Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of REGENXBIO Inc. is $37, which is potential 9.05% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.1% of iBio Inc. shares and 89.1% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares. About 45.24% of iBio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02% REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86%

For the past year iBio Inc. had bearish trend while REGENXBIO Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors REGENXBIO Inc. beats iBio Inc.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.