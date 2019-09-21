iBio Inc. (IBIO) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) Comparing side by side

iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 7.18 N/A -1.10 0.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 1 8.22 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 highlights iBio Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7%

Risk and Volatility

iBio Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.83. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s 171.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.71 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.1% of iBio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.5% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 45.24% are iBio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59%

For the past year iBio Inc. was less bearish than Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. beats iBio Inc.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.