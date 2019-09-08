iBio Inc. (IBIO) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Comparison side by side

iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 7.68 N/A -1.10 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of iBio Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us iBio Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.83 shows that iBio Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, OncoCyte Corporation has beta of 4.96 which is 396.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.1% of iBio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.2% of OncoCyte Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 45.24% are iBio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.9% of OncoCyte Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02% OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26%

For the past year iBio Inc. has -11.02% weaker performance while OncoCyte Corporation has 28.26% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors OncoCyte Corporation beats iBio Inc.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.