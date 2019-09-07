iBio Inc. (IBIO) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 7.68 N/A -1.10 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 83 620.73 N/A -3.83 0.00

Demonstrates iBio Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of iBio Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.83 beta indicates that iBio Inc. is 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.97 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered iBio Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $78.67, while its potential downside is -9.85%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

iBio Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.1% and 0%. Insiders owned 45.24% of iBio Inc. shares. Competitively, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41%

For the past year iBio Inc. has -11.02% weaker performance while Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has 149.41% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats iBio Inc.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.