iBio Inc. (IBIO) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 7.18 N/A -1.10 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 22 241.76 N/A -3.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of iBio Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us iBio Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown iBio Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a consensus price target of $40, with potential upside of 118.70%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

iBio Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.1% and 36.6%. iBio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 45.24%. Comparatively, MeiraGTx Holdings plc has 19.39% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02% MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68%

For the past year iBio Inc. had bearish trend while MeiraGTx Holdings plc had bullish trend.

Summary

MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats on 6 of the 8 factors iBio Inc.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.