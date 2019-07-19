iBio Inc. (IBIO) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Comparing side by side

Both iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 10.80 N/A -1.22 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 234.45 N/A -2.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights iBio Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has iBio Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 0.00% -157.6% -44.5% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both iBio Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8% and 6.7% respectively. Insiders held 45.24% of iBio Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.3% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -11.99% -1.73% -8.47% 6.79% -48.33% 6.3% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8.38% 8.24% 25.63% 0% 0% 35.29%

For the past year iBio Inc. was less bullish than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats iBio Inc.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.