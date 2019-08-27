iBio Inc. (IBIO) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Comparing side by side

iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 10.27 N/A -1.10 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for iBio Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows iBio Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Volatility & Risk

iBio Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.83 beta. In other hand, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.71 which is 71.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.1% of iBio Inc. shares and 50.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 45.24% are iBio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06%

For the past year iBio Inc. was less bearish than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors iBio Inc. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.