iBio Inc. (IBIO) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) Comparison side by side

Both iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 7.18 N/A -1.10 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates iBio Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of iBio Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6%

Volatility and Risk

iBio Inc. has a 0.83 beta, while its volatility is 17.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 13.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.87 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for iBio Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $2, while its potential upside is 232.72%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.1% of iBio Inc. shares and 17.5% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 45.24% of iBio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94%

For the past year iBio Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

iBio Inc. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.