iBio Inc. (IBIO) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 10.50 N/A -1.10 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of iBio Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides iBio Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6%

Risk and Volatility

iBio Inc.’s 0.83 beta indicates that its volatility is 17.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.17 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for iBio Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19.78 consensus price target and a 239.28% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.1% of iBio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.51% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 45.24% of iBio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47%

For the past year iBio Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats iBio Inc.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.