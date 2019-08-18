iBio Inc. (IBIO) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Contrasting side by side

Both iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 10.49 N/A -1.10 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 323.11 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of iBio Inc. and CorMedix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has iBio Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Risk & Volatility

iBio Inc.’s 0.83 beta indicates that its volatility is 17.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. CorMedix Inc.’s 193.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.93 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both iBio Inc. and CorMedix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.1% and 16.8% respectively. 45.24% are iBio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year iBio Inc. had bearish trend while CorMedix Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

CorMedix Inc. beats iBio Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.