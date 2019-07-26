iBio Inc. (IBIO) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Comparing side by side

iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 10.72 N/A -1.22 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 19 50.66 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for iBio Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 0.00% -157.6% -44.5% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Volatility & Risk

iBio Inc. is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.03. Cara Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.63 beta which makes it 163.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for iBio Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

Cara Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $26.86 consensus target price and a 18.07% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8% of iBio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 60.7% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 45.24% of iBio Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2.7% are Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -11.99% -1.73% -8.47% 6.79% -48.33% 6.3% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -2.2% -3.76% 11.84% -4.88% 47.79% 43.92%

For the past year iBio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors iBio Inc.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.