Iberiabank Upped Facebook Cl A (FB) Position; Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) Sellers Decreased By 3.36% Their Shorts

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) had a decrease of 3.36% in short interest. AXAS’s SI was 3.01 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.36% from 3.12M shares previously. With 1.04 million avg volume, 3 days are for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s short sellers to cover AXAS’s short positions. The SI to Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s float is 1.86%. The stock increased 6.20% or $0.0285 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4885. About 1.64 million shares traded or 55.70% up from the average. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) has declined 66.65% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.65% the S&P500. Some Historical AXAS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXAS); 08/05/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM 1Q REV. $40.6M, EST. $36.7M; 13/03/2018 Abraxas Announces 2017 Results; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Announces Spring Borrowing Base Redetermination; 13/03/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM 4Q ADJ EPS 4C, EST. 4C; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum: More Than Adequate Liquidity to Execute on Business Plan; 08/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum 1Q EPS 6c; 08/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 13/03/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP – “GOALS FOR 2018 REMAIN LARGELY UNCHANGED”

Iberiabank Corp increased Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) stake by 24.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Iberiabank Corp acquired 2,419 shares as Facebook Inc Cl A (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Iberiabank Corp holds 12,139 shares with $2.02M value, up from 9,720 last quarter. Facebook Inc Cl A now has $531.13B valuation. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $186.17. About 9.70M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Facebook says up to 87m users may be affected by data scandal; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS LAUNCHING ABILITY TO SHARE HD QUALITY VIDEOS STRAIGHT TO MESSENGER; 19/03/2018 – STATE AG JEPSEN SEEKS EXPLANATION FROM FACEBOOK ON DATA; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Attorney General Kilmartin Joins Bipartisan Coalition of State AGs in Demanding Answers from Facebook; 10/04/2018 – Facebook has a ‘tremendous amount of power’ and should face some regulation: Rep. Sarbanes; 09/03/2018 – Facebook will stream exclusive live Major League Baseball games for the first time; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Curbing Information From Outside Data Brokers; 16/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Meet With European Lawmakers; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Deleting Facebook is the messiest breakup ever; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Cambridge Analytica Was Catalyst for Hearings

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of gas and oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $82.29 million. The firm operates gas and oil assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. It has a 1.87 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves were 44.7 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold Abraxas Petroleum Corporation shares while 34 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 82.74 million shares or 3.92% less from 86.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 34 were accumulated by Assetmark. Oppenheimer & Incorporated holds 0% or 14,500 shares in its portfolio. Argent Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) for 1.25 million shares. State Street holds 0% or 2.64 million shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 0% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Blb&B Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 1.47 million shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein L P stated it has 0% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Menta Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 82,448 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0% or 19,617 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0% of its portfolio in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Two Sigma Ltd Liability invested 0% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). 432,351 were reported by Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Lc. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Mycio Wealth Prtn Lc invested in 0.01% or 75,686 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fagan Assocs, New York-based fund reported 44,743 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 3.70 million shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 1.25% stake. Amarillo Commercial Bank reported 15,550 shares. Benin Mgmt holds 7,440 shares. 1.06M were reported by Factory Mutual Insur Communications. Kistler reported 3,303 shares. Bessemer Gru stated it has 1.99M shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. New England Private Wealth Advsr Lc stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Aravt Global Llc holds 3.7% or 140,000 shares. 42,305 are held by Chesley Taft & Assoc Limited Liability. Advsr Asset Management, Colorado-based fund reported 420,247 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc stated it has 2,237 shares. Eagle Global Ltd Liability Corp reported 123,036 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 125,900 shares or 1.05% of the stock.

Among 14 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $208.60’s average target is 12.05% above currents $186.17 stock price. Facebook had 32 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $210 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Nomura. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. Rosenblatt maintained it with “Buy” rating and $212 target in Tuesday, March 5 report.