Iberiabank Upped By $4.21 Million Its Citigroup (C) Holding; PAINTED PONY ENERGY LTD. COMMON SHARES (PDPYF) SI Decreased By 7.79%

PAINTED PONY ENERGY LTD. COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) had a decrease of 7.79% in short interest. PDPYF’s SI was 1.67M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 7.79% from 1.81M shares previously. With 15,700 avg volume, 107 days are for PAINTED PONY ENERGY LTD. COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:PDPYF)’s short sellers to cover PDPYF’s short positions. It closed at $0.5254 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Iberiabank Corp increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 306.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Iberiabank Corp acquired 60,123 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Iberiabank Corp holds 79,752 shares with $5.59M value, up from 19,629 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $156.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $69.07. About 3.49 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/05/2018 – CITI SAYS IT HIRED WORKERS FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL FOR ONLINE BANK; 26/03/2018 – Citigroup names new APAC head of corporate, investment banking – memo; 27/03/2018 – THREAT OF RECESSION IN U.S. IS VERY LOW: CITI’S MANN; 05/03/2018 – Democrats ask Kushner cos, White House for loan-related documents; 16/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman portfolio manager Steve Eisman’s top pick is Citigroup; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Loans $673B, Up 7%; 17/05/2018 – EGYPT’S BANQUE MISR HIRES CITIGROUP FOR $500 MLN LOAN; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman joins Barclays, Citigroup on structured debt platform – Bloomberg; 10/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company has market cap of $84.59 million. The firm focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it had working interests in a total 309,798 acres of land, including 285,375 acres of land in British Columbia; and 24,432 acres in Alberta.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Conning reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The Virginia-based Toth Fincl Advisory has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Farmers & Merchants accumulated 1,929 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Lc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hm Payson And reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 3,674 were accumulated by Montag A & Associate Inc. Oarsman Inc holds 78,459 shares. Strs Ohio holds 2.49M shares. 7,305 are owned by Burke And Herbert National Bank & Trust And Trust. Burney accumulated 74,737 shares. Middleton & Ma stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Rhumbline Advisers has 3.88 million shares. The New York-based Jane Street Gru Limited has invested 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Intersect Limited Liability Corporation has 7,376 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability reported 0.67% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Iberiabank Corp decreased Ishares 20 Plus Year Treasury Bond Etf (TLT) stake by 99,665 shares to 193,288 valued at $25.67M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 15,457 shares and now owns 3,860 shares. Barclays Bank Plc Ipath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return Etn (DJP) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $93 highest and $7400 lowest target. $82.75’s average target is 19.81% above currents $69.07 stock price. Citigroup had 7 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Tuesday, April 16. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by UBS.