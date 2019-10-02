Iberiabank Trimmed Its American Tower Reit (AMT) Position by $1.27 Million; As United Technologies (UTX) Market Valuation Declined, Mackay Shields Trimmed Position by $3.27 Million

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 25,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 222,304 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.94M, down from 247,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $130.52. About 2.59 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 18/05/2018 – United Technologies Issues EUR750M of Senior Floating-Rate Notes Maturing 2020; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Net $1.3B; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN FLORIDA; 16/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Enhances Aircraft Intelligence To Improve Fleet Operations And Passenger Experience; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire

Iberiabank Corp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp Reit (AMT) by 17.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp sold 6,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 29,240 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.98M, down from 35,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in American Tower Corp Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $220.02. About 924,397 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $907.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 22,644 shares to 91,419 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 46,676 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,963 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lantheus Hldgs Inc by 76,505 shares to 143,070 shares, valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Habit Restaurants Inc by 69,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.23 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.