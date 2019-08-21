Iberiabank Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Store (CBRL) Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose; First Republic Bk (FRC) Stock Declined While Garrison Bradford & Associates Boosted Its Stake

Iberiabank Corp decreased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Store (CBRL) by 66.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp sold 7,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.66% . The institutional investor held 3,969 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $641,000, down from 11,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Store for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $165.33. About 175,556 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Rev $721.4M; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE COMPARABLE STORE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF BETWEEN 1.0% AND 2.0% IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.45, REV VIEW $3.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Introduces Crafted Coffee Collection with Goo Goo® Cluster Latte; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Increases Qtrly Div and Declares Special Div; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q EPS $2.03; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN FOR 2018; 09/04/2018 – Cracker Barrel on mission to pull in millennial diners with new ads; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Expects Higher Commodity Inflation — Commodity Comment; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF 1.5%

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc increased its stake in First Republic Bk (FRC) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc bought 5,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 27,351 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, up from 21,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $90. About 1.25 million shares traded or 9.14% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen Tried to Reach Trump Before Paying Stormy Daniels; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017; 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc, which manages about $139.08M and $117.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Basf Se Adr (BASFY) by 38,400 shares to 86,600 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whlsale (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,115 shares, and cut its stake in Woodwardinc (NASDAQ:WWD).

Analysts await Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. CBRL’s profit will be $57.73 million for 17.01 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual EPS reported by Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CBRL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 18.76 million shares or 10.04% less from 20.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Llc owns 23,389 shares. Naples Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.46% stake. 8,708 are held by Ameritas. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications New York holds 58,997 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Co reported 2,849 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 31,295 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% or 6,226 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 7,400 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 2,691 shares. Fund Sa stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Eastern National Bank reported 1,800 shares. Moreover, Advisory Alpha Ltd Com has 0% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Burns J W And Inc owns 0.09% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 2,162 shares. Private Advisor Grp Llc reported 0.01% stake. Gw Henssler Assoc Limited reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).