Iberiabank Raised Waste Management (WM) Holding; 4 Bullish Analysts Covering AGCO (AGCO)

Among 8 analysts covering Agco (NYSE:AGCO), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Agco had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by JP Morgan. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, May 6 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies on Monday, June 24 to “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by UBS. See AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) latest ratings:

17/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $90.0000 New Target: $80.0000 Downgrade

10/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $60.0000 New Target: $65.0000 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Upgrade

20/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $66.0000 New Target: $77.0000 Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $65.0000 New Target: $75.0000 Maintain

06/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $65.0000 New Target: $80.0000 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $76 Maintain

Iberiabank Corp increased Waste Management Inc (WM) stake by 27.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Iberiabank Corp acquired 9,151 shares as Waste Management Inc (WM)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Iberiabank Corp holds 42,739 shares with $4.44M value, up from 33,588 last quarter. Waste Management Inc now has $49.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $116.25. About 1.68M shares traded or 3.27% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold AGCO Corporation shares while 114 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.65 million shares or 5.19% less from 62.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors Limited Liability holds 5,724 shares. Agf owns 1.60M shares. Robecosam Ag holds 0.03% or 11,409 shares in its portfolio. Sarasin & Llp has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Auxier Asset Mgmt reported 0.07% stake. Fdx Advisors Incorporated holds 0.01% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) or 5,265 shares. Alps Advsr holds 11,055 shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt owns 9,855 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Intrust Bank Na holds 5,311 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communication reported 303,363 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). 28,045 were accumulated by Royal Retail Bank Of Canada. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 599,068 shares stake. Fil Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 53,538 shares. Hbk Lp owns 23,400 shares.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.70 billion. The firm offers tractors, including high horsepower tractors that are used on larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses. It has a 15.46 P/E ratio. It also provides combines that are used in harvesting grain crops; and application equipment, including self-propelled, three- and four-wheeled vehicles and related equipment for use in the application of liquid and dry fertilizers and crop protection chemicals, as well as for after crops emerge from the ground.

The stock decreased 3.68% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $74.17. About 643,286 shares traded or 2.05% up from the average. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 26/04/2018 – AGCO Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to inaugural agricultural equipment term ABS transaction originated by ACGO Finance; 08/05/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitve Ratings To Agco Finance’s Inaugural Agricultural Equipment Term Abs Transaction; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – DJ AGCO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGCO); 01/05/2018 – AGCO BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – AGCO CORP AGCO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADER; 04/04/2018 US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG

More notable recent AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AGCO Corp (AGCO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AGCO Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AGCO Reports Second Quarter Results – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AGCO Corporation (AGCO) CEO Martin Richenhagen on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AGCO’s Remarkable Breakout – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $536,715 activity. COLLAR GARY L also sold $322,215 worth of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) on Friday, February 15. Smith Lucinda B sold $214,500 worth of stock or 3,300 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon-based Becker Management has invested 0.04% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 293,343 were reported by Sabal Tru Company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct holds 9,890 shares. Fjarde Ap has 0.16% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 121,001 shares. Monarch Mgmt holds 2,045 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Captrust Financial invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 41,075 were reported by Argyle Cap Management Incorporated. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia holds 0.04% or 45,089 shares in its portfolio. Natixis holds 173,427 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Kwmg Limited Liability has invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Amalgamated Savings Bank has 0.16% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 62,580 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt owns 45 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Meeder Asset Inc has invested 0.68% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Iberiabank Corp decreased Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (VIG) stake by 7,463 shares to 31,585 valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stake by 1,479 shares and now owns 22,269 shares. Ishares Core Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) was reduced too.