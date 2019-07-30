Iberiabank Raised Honeywell International (HON) Holding By $560,742; Watsco (WSO) Shorts Up By 0.48%

Iberiabank Corp increased Honeywell International Inc (HON) stake by 10.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Iberiabank Corp acquired 3,549 shares as Honeywell International Inc (HON)’s stock rose 11.82%. The Iberiabank Corp holds 38,776 shares with $6.16 million value, up from 35,227 last quarter. Honeywell International Inc now has $125.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $174.53. About 1.45M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off; 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 20/03/2018 – HONEYWELL – LAUNCH OF ITS CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION, GODIRECT ROUTER; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Homes Business on Track to Spin Later This Yr Into a Standalone, Publicly Traded Co; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA NAMES AMIT KUMAR TANTIA CFO

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) had an increase of 0.48% in short interest. WSO’s SI was 1.05M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.48% from 1.04M shares previously. With 258,300 avg volume, 4 days are for Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)’s short sellers to cover WSO’s short positions. The SI to Watsco Inc’s float is 3.55%. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $161.71. About 163,391 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 12.11% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Watsco, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Ltd accumulated 2,866 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Utd Services Automobile Association has 80,863 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 20,875 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank holds 786 shares. Southernsun Asset Management Limited Liability holds 59,229 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P reported 254,970 shares. Orrstown Fincl has 85 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sei invested in 19,079 shares. Thb Asset invested in 0.08% or 3,937 shares. Verity And Verity owns 14,511 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.02% or 138,701 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0.02% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 7,895 shares. 21,922 were reported by Voya Inv Lc. Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.01% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Watsco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $6.09 billion. The firm distributes equipment, including residential central air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment and systems; and other specialized equipment. It has a 24.85 P/E ratio. It also distributes various parts comprising replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors, and other component parts; and supplies, such as thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tapes, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. $154,143 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) was sold by Paz George. Deily Linnet F also sold $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Wednesday, February 6.

Iberiabank Corp decreased Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 1,544 shares to 19,317 valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) stake by 9,554 shares and now owns 142,111 shares. Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Index (IWF) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 22 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, July 19. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 19 by Credit Suisse.