Iberiabank Position in Lauder Estee Cl A (EL) Has Trimmed by $1.16 Million as Share Value Rose; Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding Upped by Wealthtrust Fairport Llc

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 31.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc bought 6,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 27,310 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, up from 20,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $151.57. About 26.14M shares traded or 242.31% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 03/05/2018 – News On MuleSoft Inc. (MULE) Now Under CRM; 08/03/2018 – Sephora Selects Salesforce to Power Digital Shopping Experiences in Europe; 30/05/2018 – Facebook has lost ‘trust’ with customers, says Salesforce CEO; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2 Billion in its French Business Over Five Years; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q BILLINGS GROWTH +17%, EST. +12%; 08/03/2018 – Cloud Lending Solutions Recognized as Top 10 Best Performing Salesforce Solution Provider; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM) Investors; 09/05/2018 – ldeal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A3 SR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM

Iberiabank Corp decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Inc Cl A (EL) by 19.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp sold 7,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 28,266 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, down from 35,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Lauder Estee Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $5.41 during the last trading session, reaching $197.15. About 1.75 million shares traded or 20.49% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Sales Growth of 18% Drives 24% EPS Increase; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 3,390 shares to 128,258 shares, valued at $44.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 8,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,015 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allen Operations Lc stated it has 0.7% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Horizon invested in 2,680 shares. Alyeska Invest Group Ltd Partnership invested in 87,119 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa holds 0.21% or 7,800 shares. Wetherby Asset Management holds 0.32% or 16,052 shares. King Luther Capital reported 97,491 shares. Next Century Growth Ltd Liability Com reported 18,716 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Exchange Cap stated it has 1.28% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Aviance Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.04% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,830 shares. Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 6,727 are held by Private Trust Com Na. New Hampshire-based Hemenway Trust Lc has invested 0.06% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Adv stated it has 1.04% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Susquehanna Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.06% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.1% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, a Louisiana-based fund reported 11,500 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management, a Connecticut-based fund reported 9,253 shares. Farmers Bancorp reported 0.09% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Atlanta Cap Management Company L L C owns 0.3% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 382,039 shares. Argent Tru Co stated it has 0.15% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Pictet Asset Ltd stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Moody Retail Bank Division accumulated 31 shares. Washington Bankshares has 184 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bessemer Group has 0% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 4,286 shares. Ftb holds 1,251 shares. 1,409 were reported by Coatue Mgmt Ltd Liability. Dana Investment Advisors Incorporated has 0.16% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 2,186 are owned by Stephens Inc Ar. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 25,069 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bridgewater Associates LP reported 0.09% stake.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 15,686 shares to 69,147 shares, valued at $13.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 25,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,756 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.65 million activity.