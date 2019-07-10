Iberiabank Position in Adobe (ADBE) Has Lifted by $605,948 as Shares Rose; Fairpointe Capital Lowered Position in Manpowergroup (MAN) as Stock Value Rose

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Manpowergroup (MAN) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 13,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 600,088 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.62 million, down from 613,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Manpowergroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $92.89. About 357,199 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 3.35% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 08/03/2018 – ManpowerGroup Solutions TAPFIN Expands Digital Platform IntelliReach™ to Help Even More Clients Optimize Talent Management; 12/03/2018 – Norway Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Survey (Table); 12/03/2018 – Romania Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 13/03/2018 – U.S. Labor Market Tightens as Employers Report Sustained Demand for Skilled Workers; 23/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Showcases Innovation, HR Tech and Predictive Performance Tools at World-Leading Viva Technology Conference; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP 1Q EPS $1.45, EST. $1.64; 12/03/2018 – Germany Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 08/05/2018 – Robots Need Not Apply: Automation Will Create New U.S. Jobs Requiring Different Skills, ManpowerGroup Research Reveals; 27/03/2018 – Global Recruitment Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Adecco, Randstad, Manpower and Recruit Group – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Survey (Table)

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 2,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,273 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.80M, up from 26,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $305.7. About 1.22M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028

Analysts await ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, down 15.32% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.35 per share. MAN’s profit will be $119.05M for 11.67 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by ManpowerGroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00B and $3.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) by 46,955 shares to 1.69 million shares, valued at $100.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Technipfmc by 637,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.93 million shares, and has risen its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MAN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 52.29 million shares or 5.52% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Inc holds 3,726 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 10,314 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.01% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Brown Advisory invested in 19,889 shares or 0% of the stock. Cwm Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 100,266 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.28% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd has 3,340 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Globeflex Limited Partnership owns 12,080 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 10,274 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Pnc Fincl Service Inc owns 14,625 shares. National Bank Of Mellon owns 900,592 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 0.01% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 98,680 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $288,614 activity.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $96.39 million activity. $6.00M worth of stock was sold by Parasnis Abhay on Wednesday, January 30. Another trade for 139,834 shares valued at $34.32M was made by NARAYEN SHANTANU on Thursday, January 24. $7.39M worth of stock was sold by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, January 31. 3,000 shares were sold by Lewnes Ann, worth $720,480. Another trade for 41,560 shares valued at $10.19 million was sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth Index (IWO) by 2,345 shares to 34,750 shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) by 11,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,904 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS).