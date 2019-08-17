Iberiabank Lowered Stake in Lauder Estee Cl A (EL) by $1.16 Million as Shares Rose; Whetstone Capital Advisors Holding in Envestnet (ENV) Decreased by $1.86 Million

Iberiabank Corp decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Inc Cl A (EL) by 19.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp sold 7,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 28,266 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, down from 35,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Lauder Estee Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $179.22. About 2.35 million shares traded or 75.75% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 28,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The hedge fund held 154,450 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 183,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $56.06. About 316,549 shares traded or 0.88% up from the average. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 29/05/2018 – Envestnet | Yodlee Appoints New Vice President of Sales for Europe, Middle-East and Africa Region; 17/05/2018 – Envestnet’s Technology Roadmap Focuses on Client Engagement and Enhanced Data Aggregation; 16/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces New Enterprise Data Management Solution at Annual Advisor Summit; 17/05/2018 – Envestnet Embraces Alexa, Insurance Products — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – Envestnet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Envestnet Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 08/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces New Partnership with D.A. Davidson & Company; 17/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces Winners of Essential Advisor Awards and First-Ever EIOC Vision Awards; 14/05/2018 – Envestnet | Yodlee, Quovo and Morningstar ByAllAccounts Announce New Framework for Ensuring Secure Open Data Access; 28/03/2018 – Tamarac Introduces Quick Start Offering

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80M and $246.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,264 shares to 16,171 shares, valued at $28.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yext Inc by 56,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 813,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Pivotal Software Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold ENV shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 45.04 million shares or 3.61% more from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Limited Co accumulated 47,202 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 4.11 million shares. Brinker Capital Incorporated accumulated 13,540 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc invested in 0% or 24,117 shares. Nebraska-based Pittenger And Anderson has invested 0.01% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Sg Americas Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 88,820 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Moreover, Blair William And Il has 0.05% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 36,692 shares. Ashford Cap Incorporated reported 2.44% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Credit Suisse Ag holds 43,987 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 192,500 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 768 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Co reported 534,278 shares.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94M for 89.61 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,166 shares to 32,952 shares, valued at $7.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Index (IWB).

