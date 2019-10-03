Iberiabank Lowered Position in Cadence Design System (CDNS) by $309,470; Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined While S-R Schill & Associates Has Lifted Position by $355,884

S-R Schill & Associates increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S-R Schill & Associates bought 188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,766 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.34 million, up from 1,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S-R Schill & Associates who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $11.19 during the last trading session, reaching $1724.42. About 3.29 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Amazon is making another move to convert Amazon Prime customers into Whole Foods customers. All U.S. Prime customers will soon be eligible for a discount of 10% on sale items inside Whole Foods stores; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.2 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 15/03/2018 – Amazon to pop another 10% with ‘long runway’ ahead in apparel, says Wells Fargo; 12/04/2018 – Amino4u capsule and powder supplements made of natural, vegan-friendly amino acids are coming to Amazon.com; 01/05/2018 – Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI LLC) Achieves Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Catalog Accreditation; 10/04/2018 – jason miller: Amazon to Partner With Mobile Operators to Grow Media Services Worldwide; 29/03/2018 – Amazon’s Washington influence machine built to withstand Trump’s attacks; 03/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Is Amazon Web Services expanding its CIA cloud to Army intell?; 15/05/2018 – Massachusetts Gov. Baker Expects Boston to Be in Hunt for Amazon HQ2 (Video); 26/04/2018 – Amazon raises US Prime price by 20%

Iberiabank Corp decreased its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS) by 45.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp sold 4,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The institutional investor held 5,337 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $378,000, down from 9,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Cadence Design System Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $65.1. About 905,558 shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 03/05/2018 – Cadence Shortens Automotive Verification Closure with New Verification IP for UFS 3.0, CoaxPress, and HyperRAM; 10/04/2018 – Cadence Expands Virtuoso Platform with Enhanced System Design, Advanced Node Support Down to 5nm, and Simulation-Driven Layout; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Full-Flow Digital and Signoff Tools Certified on Samsung’s 8LPP Process Technology; 24/04/2018 – Cadence Design Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Cadence Boosts Vision and Al Performance with New Tensilica Vision Q6 DSP IP; 11/04/2018 – Cadence Boosts Vision and AI Performance with New Tensilica Vision Q6 DSP IP; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2Q EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Prototypes First IP Interface in Silicon for Preliminary Version of DDR5 Standard Being Developed in JEDEC; 08/05/2018 – Cadence Debuts lndustry’s First Analog IC Design-for-Reliability Solution; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2Q Rev $510M-$520M

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Amazon Stock Is Facing Margin Pressure in AWS – Investorplace.com” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Amazon Should Acquire Fitbit – Nasdaq” published on September 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon’s Twitch buys games database – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon Is Diving Headlong Into the Grocery Business – Nasdaq” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Courier service plans layoffs at Amazon delivery stations in Durham – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

S-R Schill & Associates, which manages about $115.12M and $161.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc Com (NYSE:MPW) by 292,247 shares to 156,517 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 14,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,140 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Value Etf (EFV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 2.36% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Capital International Ltd Ca holds 10,274 shares. The North Carolina-based Bancorp Of America Corp De has invested 1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Northstar Gru holds 2.8% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,500 shares. Herald Mngmt invested in 0.61% or 1,165 shares. Hodges Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fiduciary Financial Service Of The Southwest Tx holds 2.7% or 5,033 shares in its portfolio. 232 are owned by Sentinel Tru Lba. Highstreet Asset Management holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,555 shares. Harvest Cap Management Inc has 0.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 376 shares. Ohio-based Summit Financial Strategies Incorporated has invested 0.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meeder Asset Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 15,214 shares. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,439 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Com Oh has 0.53% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Parkwood Limited Company owns 2.78% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,870 shares.

Analysts await Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CDNS’s profit will be $92.45M for 49.32 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Cadence Design Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $907.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Short (BSV) by 144,112 shares to 406,712 shares, valued at $32.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 53,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,821 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Index (IWD).