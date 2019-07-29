Iberiabank Increases Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE); Sir Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding as Shares Declined

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 42.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 105,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 144,038 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.71 million, down from 249,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $102.32. About 2.27 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 29.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 15,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,147 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.37M, up from 53,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $209.17. About 1.08 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Index (IWF) by 25,148 shares to 159,711 shares, valued at $24.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Short (BSV) by 48,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,600 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 10.98 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $544.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 802,300 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $25.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Technipfmc Plc by 608,769 shares in the quarter, for a total of 732,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.