Iberiabank Increases Position in Abbott Labs (ABT); Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Upped Its Holding in Mosaic Company (MOS) by $506,800 as Share Price Declined

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Mosaic Company (MOS) by 26.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 20,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 96,249 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, up from 75,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Mosaic Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.42. About 70,136 shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – HAVE PREPAID $300 MLN IN DEBT SINCE YEAR-END AND INCREASED TARGET TO PAY DOWN $500 MLN IN LONG TERM DEBT THIS YEAR; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Clint Freeland Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 10/05/2018 – The Mosaic Company Announces Board of Director Changes; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – JAMES POPOWICH RETIRED AS A DIRECTOR, AND OSCAR BERNARDES WAS NEWLY ELECTED TO BOARD; 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 159.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 46,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 75,963 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.39M, up from 29,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $83.02. About 146,877 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 19/03/2018 – Economic Times: Former Novartis India Head Jawed Zia may Join Abbott; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL PEDIATRIC SALES $994 MLN VS $927 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/04/2018 – Commonwealth’s Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott Honored with 2017 WBEC Leadership Award; 28/03/2018 – Abbott and Bigfoot previously agreed to integrate Abbott’s new continuous glucose monitor, FreeStyle Libre, with Bigfoot’s insulin delivery systems; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Abbott India stops importing Xience Alpine stents – Economic Times; 28/03/2018 – Abbott is taking its partnership with a diabetes care start-up one step further; 28/03/2018 – Abbott has invested an undisclosed amount in Bigfoot Biomedical, a start-up creating diabetes care devices and systems; 17/04/2018 – Abbott’s New Ensure® Max Protein Helps Americans Go for Their #HealthGoals; 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion™ 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $473,466 activity. BEEBE CHERYL K bought 12,998 shares worth $249,692. $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was bought by Koenig Emery N. on Friday, May 10. 2,360 shares were bought by MONAHAN WILLIAM T, worth $49,902. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $23,550 was bought by Isaacson Mark J..

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24 million and $316.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 88,827 shares to 15,687 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Etf (DIA) by 2,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,314 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S P Mid Etf (IJH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold MOS shares while 141 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 273.40 million shares or 0.83% less from 275.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.13% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). The Japan-based Nomura Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Gam Holdings Ag has 0.05% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). 1,032 were reported by Guardian Life Of America. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 659,809 shares. Corecommodity Management holds 1.23% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 88,983 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd stated it has 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Amalgamated Comml Bank has invested 0.03% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Tarbox Family Office holds 48 shares. Investec Asset stated it has 4.94 million shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc reported 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Sei Investments has invested 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). 133 were reported by Farmers National Bank & Trust. Flippin Bruce Porter Incorporated holds 57,601 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northeast Mgmt reported 0.82% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 14.26M shares. Moreover, Campbell Newman Asset Management has 2.65% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Brown Advisory invested 0.12% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Accredited Invsts holds 0.24% or 14,804 shares. Inspirion Wealth Llc reported 6.28% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Hightower Tru Serv Lta holds 85,817 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Llc invested 1.26% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Strs Ohio has 0.46% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 1.22 million shares. Pacific Global Inv holds 23,129 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Indiana Inv Mngmt invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Pinnacle Prns has 51,114 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Dakota Wealth Mngmt holds 3,337 shares. Conning owns 0.07% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 25,854 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv has 1,465 shares.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $907.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 31,259 shares to 82,497 shares, valued at $7.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,405 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).