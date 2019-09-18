Iberiabank Increased Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) Position; Wayfair Inc. (W) Had 6 Analysts Last Week

Among 7 analysts covering Wayfair (NYSE:W), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Wayfair has $200 highest and $12100 lowest target. $164’s average target is 22.30% above currents $134.1 stock price. Wayfair had 13 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, July 30. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) on Thursday, August 22 to “Buy” rating. As per Friday, May 3, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. See Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) latest ratings:

03/09/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $145.0000 Initiates Coverage On

22/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy New Target: $150.0000 Upgrade

30/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $195.0000 New Target: $165.0000 Maintain

01/07/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $175.0000 Initiates Coverage On

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $192.0000 Initiates Coverage On

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Sell New Target: $121.0000 Initiates Coverage On

03/05/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $132.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Iberiabank Corp increased Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) stake by 32.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Iberiabank Corp acquired 22,644 shares as Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG)’s stock declined 0.69%. The Iberiabank Corp holds 91,419 shares with $2.07 million value, up from 68,775 last quarter. Interpublic Group Cos Inc now has $8.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.28. About 3.04M shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC IPG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.72, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – Craft Worldwide and MotionPoint Partner to Deliver Multilingual Websites in Record Time; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) to ‘BBB+’ From ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – Interpublic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 8 Days; 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP CEO MICHAEL ROTH SAYS HAS NOT SEEN A BIG PULLBACK IN TERMS OF ALLOCATING DOLLARS TO FACEBOOK – CNBC; 05/03/2018 34% of Generation Z Social Media Users Have Quit Social Media Entirely; 05/04/2018 – Lee Anderson-Brooke Joins Weber Shandwick to Lead Technology & Corporate Across West Coast Operations; 22/03/2018 – Getty Images Transforms Iconic Watermark Into Support for Global Water Issues on World Water Day; 25/04/2018 – Daniel Chu to Join MRM//McCann as Chief Creative Officer of Salt Lake City and San Francisco Offices; 08/03/2018 – Committed to Fostering a Healthy Work-Life Balance, Momentum Worldwide Announces New Flex Work Initiatives

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold IPG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 368.13 million shares or 1.96% less from 375.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chase Investment Counsel holds 0.13% or 11,507 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Shellback Cap LP holds 0.56% or 200,000 shares. Palouse Cap Mngmt reported 2.34% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). 3,071 are held by Nuwave Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc. 205 are owned by Oakworth. Moreover, Element Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 0.15% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Gam Hldg Ag holds 0.03% or 31,850 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Company Na reported 2.10M shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. 718,645 are owned by Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada. First Hawaiian Bancorp holds 23,162 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.33% or 1.90 million shares in its portfolio. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 23,636 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Com has 378,326 shares. Korea Invest holds 0.08% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) or 838,247 shares.

Iberiabank Corp decreased Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 2,914 shares to 18,221 valued at $4.76M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cincinnati Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) stake by 7,262 shares and now owns 109,274 shares. Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) was reduced too.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $399,976 activity. THOMAS DAVID M bought $199,988 worth of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) on Tuesday, April 30. 8,650 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) shares with value of $199,988 were bought by GREENIAUS H JOHN.

The stock increased 0.33% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $134.1. About 1.11 million shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils Inspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of; 22/03/2018 – Report: Wayfair, Levi’s Lead in E-mail Marketing Methods; 26/04/2018 – Dir Bradley Gifts 421 Of Wayfair Inc; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q NET REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Goes High Tech in Quest to Be Largest Online Furnishings Store (Video); 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 91c; 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – WAYFAIR METIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold Wayfair Inc. shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 67.63 million shares or 5.01% less from 71.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,463 were reported by Utah Retirement Systems. First Tru Advsrs L P holds 0.04% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) or 149,815 shares. Allstate holds 0.01% or 4,911 shares in its portfolio. Artisan Prtn Partnership invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Metropolitan Life Ny holds 4,213 shares. Geode Management Limited Com reported 610,243 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 1.73 million shares stake. Twin Tree Limited Partnership holds 262 shares. Moreover, Natl Asset has 0.03% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.24 million shares. Samlyn Capital Ltd accumulated 354,245 shares. Keybank National Association Oh owns 2,575 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 15,340 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Adage Cap Prns Gp Limited Liability Com has invested 0.26% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Kbc Group Nv holds 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) or 3,201 shares.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.61 million activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $423,120 was made by Kumin Michael Andrew on Tuesday, May 14.

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and Europe. The company has market cap of $12.38 billion. It operates through two divisions, U.S. and International. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers approximately eight million products for the home sector under various brands.