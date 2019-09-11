IBERIABANK (IBKC) to pay $0.45 on Oct 25, 2019; Profile of 5 Analysts Covering Fox (FOXA)

Among 12 analysts covering 21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. 21st Century Fox has $52 highest and $3000 lowest target. $42.54’s average target is 24.02% above currents $34.3 stock price. 21st Century Fox had 17 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, April 10. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $41 target in Wednesday, April 3 report. Guggenheim downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $3800 target in Monday, July 1 report. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Monday, September 9. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold”. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was initiated by Guggenheim with “Buy”. The company was initiated on Monday, March 25 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Bank of America. See Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) latest ratings:

10/09/2019 Broker: Atlantic Securities Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Underweight Downgrade

09/09/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $35.0000 New Target: $30.0000 Downgrade

01/07/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral New Target: $38.0000 Downgrade

26/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $46.0000 Initiates Coverage On

10/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $49 New Target: $37 Reinstates

09/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral New Target: $40 Initiates Coverage On

03/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $52 New Target: $41 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Initiate

25/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $46 Initiate

25/03/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $42 Initiates Coverage On

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) is expected to pay $0.45 on Oct 25, 2019. (NASDAQ:IBKC) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.45 dividend. IBERIABANK Corp’s current price of $74.17 translates into 0.61% yield. IBERIABANK Corp’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 3.62% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $74.17. About 405,802 shares traded or 46.41% up from the average. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q Net $63.6M; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK REPORTS 2020 STRATEGIC GOALS; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Announces 2020 Strategic Goals; 09/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Names Rosa Sugrañes to Its Bd of Directors; 23/03/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust Co; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q Adj EPS $1.37; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Announces 2020 Strategic Goals; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK REPORTS BRANCH CLOSURES & CONSOLIDATIONS; 19/04/2018 – Iberiabank Sets 2020 Goal for 10% EPS Growth

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment firm primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $20.49 billion. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment divisions. It has a 13.36 P/E ratio. The firm produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

More notable recent Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Murdoch Buys 500,000 Shares Of Fox – Benzinga” on August 31, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Disney’s Fox Acquisition Just Got Billions Cheaper – The Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Fox, Cinemark Holdings and Cedar Fair – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Fox Corporation Executives to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Macquarie cuts Fox on sports-rights concerns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

It closed at $34.3 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXA News: 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Stake of Over 4% in 21st Century Fox; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Superior All-Cash Offer to Acquire Twenty-First Century Fox After Spinoff of “New Fox”; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-European Commission raids Murdoch’s Fox HQ in London – The Telegraph; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 25/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF REMAINS COMMITTED TO RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER FOR SKY ANNOUNCED ON 15TH DEC 2016 AND IS CURRENTLY CONSIDERING OPTIONS; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 25/04/2018 – LBTYA, FOX: IMG and Leeds United owner’s agency raided in EU sport cartel inquiry; 01/05/2018 – FOX 5 DC: FOX 5 EXCLUSIVE: Officials seen conducting raid at Minnieland Academy this evening, as a teacher was arrested on; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – TELEVISION REPORTED QUARTERLY SEGMENT OIBDA OF $78 MLN, A DECREASE OF $112 MLN COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR QUARTER; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes

More notable recent IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does IBERIABANK Corporation’s (NASDAQ:IBKC) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is IBERIABANK Corporation’s (NASDAQ:IBKC) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.76 billion. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking services and products; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities. It has a 9.69 P/E ratio. The firm also provides various title insurance and loan closing services for residential and commercial customers; one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; equity research, institutional sales and trading, and corporate finance services; and wealth management and trust advisory services to high net worth individuals, pension funds, firms, and trusts, as well as invests in a commercial rental property and purchased tax credits.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold IBERIABANK Corporation shares while 68 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.13 million shares or 1.80% less from 44.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Na has 0.21% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 640,616 shares. Captrust Fincl invested 0% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 65,015 shares. 13,125 are owned by Proshare Ltd Liability Corporation. Raymond James Finance Advsr Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 3,457 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 8,635 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) or 7,456 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 6,997 shares. Panagora Asset reported 8,983 shares. Huntington National Bank owns 0% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 1,521 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 5.05 million shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.02% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.01% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Stifel holds 0.03% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 131,999 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $972,530 activity. $972,530 worth of stock was bought by KOERNER JOHN E III on Tuesday, May 28. COOPER ANGUS R II bought $381,198 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.