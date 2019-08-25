IBERIABANK (IBKC) to pay $0.45 on Oct 25, 2019; Main Street Capital (MAIN)’s Sentiment Is 1.34

Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.36, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 75 funds increased and opened new positions, while 56 reduced and sold stock positions in Main Street Capital Corp. The funds in our database now have: 11.75 million shares, down from 12.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Main Street Capital Corp in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 40 Increased: 56 New Position: 19.

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) is expected to pay $0.45 on Oct 25, 2019. (NASDAQ:IBKC) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.45 dividend. IBERIABANK Corp’s current price of $67.61 translates into 0.67% yield. IBERIABANK Corp’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.52% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 211,169 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 19/04/2018 – Iberiabank Sets 2020 Goal for 10% EPS Growth; 09/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Names Rosa Sugrañes to Its Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: Branch Closures Part of Strategy to Improve Operating Efficiency; 19/04/2018 – Correct: Iberiabank Sets 2020 Goal for Core EPS Growth Above 10%; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital LLC Exits Position in Iberiabank; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 23/04/2018 – DJ IBERIABANK Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBKC); 20/03/2018 – IBERIABANK Raises Quarter Dividend to 38c Vs. 37c; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q Net $63.6M; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK HAS 2020 GOAL OF CORE EPS GROWTH

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. holds 4.24% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation for 106,108 shares. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. owns 402,506 shares or 2.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Usca Ria Llc has 2.25% invested in the company for 278,893 shares. The New York-based Muzinich & Co. Inc. has invested 2.17% in the stock. Guild Investment Management Inc., a California-based fund reported 39,892 shares.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The company has market cap of $2.73 billion. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses. It has a 16.93 P/E ratio. It invests in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, and utilities sectors.

The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $43.33. About 187,878 shares traded. Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) has risen 9.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 19/04/2018 – MAIN STREET SEMI-ANNUAL SUPPLEMENTAL CASH DIV 27.5C/SHR FOR 2Q; 03/05/2018 – Main Street Capital 1st-Quarter Net Investment Income $37 Million; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $37.0 MLN (OR $0.63 PER SHARE), REPRESENTING A 19% INCREASE; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 63C, EST. 59C; 03/04/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP SAYS IT RECENTLY MADE A NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT TO FACILITATE LEVERAGED BUYOUT OF CALIFORNIA SPLENDOR, INC; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO, CO-INVESTOR PROVIDING NEXREV UNDRAWN CREDIT FACILITY TO SUPPORT ITS GROWTH INITIATIVES, WORKING CAPITAL; 13/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty Communities Selected to Manage Mainstreet at Conyers; 30/05/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 05/04/2018 – MAIN STREET REPORTS NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT $35.2M

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.56 billion. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking services and products; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities. It has a 8.83 P/E ratio. The firm also provides various title insurance and loan closing services for residential and commercial customers; one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; equity research, institutional sales and trading, and corporate finance services; and wealth management and trust advisory services to high net worth individuals, pension funds, firms, and trusts, as well as invests in a commercial rental property and purchased tax credits.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold IBERIABANK Corporation shares while 68 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.13 million shares or 1.80% less from 44.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,341 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Middleton & Co Inc Ma holds 12,380 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Convergence Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 4,924 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv stated it has 146 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap reported 37,410 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 125,689 shares. 640,616 are held by Glenmede Trust Na. Pnc Fin Service Inc holds 2,992 shares. Ameriprise Fin holds 0.02% or 480,341 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of America De reported 0.01% stake. City has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Citigroup holds 212,405 shares. 87,500 were accumulated by Jacobs Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard has invested 0.01% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC).

